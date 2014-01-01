140101-N-DM318-1043 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors attached to Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA) salute as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9612 Commander Mr. Matt Maness carries the colors during the installation's 9/11 observance. The event, hosted by the NAFA Heritage Committee, marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. ((U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 03:07 Photo ID: 6827869 VIRIN: 140101-N-DM318-1043 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 776.8 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Observance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.