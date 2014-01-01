Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Observance

    JAPAN

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    140101-N-DM318-1043 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA) leadership renders a hand salute during the installation's 9/11 observance. The event, hosted by the NAFA Heritage Committee, marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. ((U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 03:07
    Photo ID: 6827868
    VIRIN: 140101-N-DM318-1017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Observance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sept. 11
    2001
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    9/11 observance

