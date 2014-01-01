140101-N-DM318-1043 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA) leadership renders a hand salute during the installation's 9/11 observance. The event, hosted by the NAFA Heritage Committee, marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. ((U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6827868
|VIRIN:
|140101-N-DM318-1017
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|896.61 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Observance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT