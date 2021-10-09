Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

210910-N-VI040-1046 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 10, 2021) Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9612 Commander Matt Maness renders a hand salute as Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi present a folded American flag during a remembrance ceremony held onboard the installation Sep. 10, 2021. The NAF Atsugi Heritage Committee hosted this event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

