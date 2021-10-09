Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210910-N-VI040-1033 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 10, 2021) Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9612 Commander Matt Maness stands at attention as Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi fold an American flag during a remembrance ceremony held onboard the installation Sep. 10, 2021. The NAF Atsugi Heritage Committee hosted this event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:46
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    9/11
    Remembrance
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy

