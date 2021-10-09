210910-N-VI040-1007 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi fold an American flag during a remembrance ceremony held onboard the installation Sep. 10, 2021. The NAF Atsugi Heritage Committee hosted this event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6827862 VIRIN: 210910-N-VI040-1007 Resolution: 6877x4912 Size: 21.27 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.