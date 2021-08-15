Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Puckett, Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, CJTF-OIR, present challenge coins to Soldiers of the 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa National Guard, for their work as the Base Operating Support Integrator at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 15, 2021. Calvert and Puckett traveled to bases throughout the combined joint operations area to recognize service members during the last couple weeks of their command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Moeller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:27 Photo ID: 6827827 VIRIN: 210815-Z-BW348-0107 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.43 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.