Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad [Image 3 of 4]

    Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad

    IRAQ

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Puckett, Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, CJTF-OIR, present challenge coins to Soldiers of the 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa National Guard, for their work as the Base Operating Support Integrator at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 15, 2021. Calvert and Puckett traveled to bases throughout the combined joint operations area to recognize service members during the last couple weeks of their command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kelly Moeller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:27
    Photo ID: 6827827
    VIRIN: 210815-Z-BW348-0107
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad
    Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad
    Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad
    Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Iraq
    National Guard
    256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    CJTF-OIR
    734th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT