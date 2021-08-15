Operation Inherent Resolve command team visits Al Asad

Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Puckett, Command Senior Enlisted Advisor for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, greets Col. Mark Coble, Base Commander, Al Asad Air Base, during a battlefield circulation in western Iraq on Aug. 15, 2021. Puckett and Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, the CJTF-OIR Commander, traveled to bases throughout the combined joint operations area to recognize service members during the last couple weeks of their command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

