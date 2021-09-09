Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    LCDR Aaron Garnier and LT Park Suski discuss the salvage plans for crew boats and fleet barges on the Mississippi River with a certified marine surveyor, in Saint Rose, Louisiana. The Coast Guard continues to assess damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana post Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6827485
    VIRIN: 210909-G-JJ919-1013
    Resolution: 6200x4138
    Size: 990.74 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Carlos Galarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida
    D8
    Storm21
    USCGIda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT