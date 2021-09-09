LCDR Aaron Garnier and LT Park Suski discuss the salvage plans for crew boats and fleet barges on the Mississippi River with a certified marine surveyor, in Saint Rose, Louisiana. The Coast Guard continues to assess damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana post Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6827484 VIRIN: 210909-G-JJ919-1011 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Carlos Galarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.