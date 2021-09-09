Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Salvage operations continue with certified marine surveyors for the removal of vessels aground near Saint Rose, Louisiana, September 8, 2021. The Coast Guard continues to assess damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana post Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

