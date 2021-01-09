81st TRW leadership tours 85th EIS

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, secures his equipment prior to participating in a tower climbing demonstration during an 85th Engineering Installation Squadron immersion tour behind Maltby Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2021. The purpose of the tour was to become more familiar with the squadron's mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

