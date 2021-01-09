Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, secures his equipment prior to participating in a tower climbing demonstration during an 85th Engineering Installation Squadron immersion tour behind Maltby Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2021. The purpose of the tour was to become more familiar with the squadron's mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:21
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRW leadership tours 85th EIS [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron
    Commander immersion

