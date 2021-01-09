U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st Training Wing command chief, participates in a tower climbing demonstration during an 85th Engineering Installation Squadron immersion tour behind Maltby Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2021. The purpose of the tour was to become more familiar with the squadron's mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6827323 VIRIN: 210901-F-BD983-0080 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.88 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRW leadership tours 85th EIS [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.