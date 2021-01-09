81st TRW leadership tours 85th EIS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Williams, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron material management assistant NCO in charge, explains the equipment used for installation projects to Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, during an 85th EIS immersion tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2021. The purpose of the tour was to become more familiar with the squadron's mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

