U.S. Air Force Maj. Melissa Penn, 86th Medical Group nurse, sits at her table in Pod one at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 4, 2021. Penn spends her time outside of work supporting Operation Allies Refuge through gathering donations for evacuee families and also prepares meals for medical staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
09.04.2021
09.09.2021
|6824533
|210905-F-GK375-116
|5060x3479
|1011.29 KB
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
|0
Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
