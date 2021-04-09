Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods [Image 2 of 7]

    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew McNeil, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, washes his hands at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 4, 2021. Hand washing stations are set up in the pods for Airmen and evacuees to use to mitigate any potential spread of illness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6824532
    VIRIN: 210905-F-GK375-1061
    Resolution: 4033x3108
    Size: 490.16 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods
    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT