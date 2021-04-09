U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew McNeil, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, washes his hands at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 4, 2021. Hand washing stations are set up in the pods for Airmen and evacuees to use to mitigate any potential spread of illness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6824532 VIRIN: 210905-F-GK375-1061 Resolution: 4033x3108 Size: 490.16 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.