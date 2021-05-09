Public Health Prevents Disease in Pods

U.S. Air Force Capt. Spencer Carrier, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, gathers bandages to give to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 5, 2021. Carrier addresses the medical needs of evacuees through dressing and changing wounds, evaluating patients and providing care to evacuees with orthopedic injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

