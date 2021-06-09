Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Processes Outbound Afghan Evacuees

    NATO Processes Outbound Afghan Evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Service members from Portugal and Spain prepare evacuees for a departure flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2021. Evacuees were provided temporary lodging, food, water, medical service while awaiting transportation to their next location. (U.S. Airman 1st Class photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 09:10
    Photo ID: 6824170
    VIRIN: 210906-F-LO621-1250
    Resolution: 4645x3097
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

