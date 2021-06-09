Service members from Portugal and Spain prepare evacuees for a departure flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2021. Evacuees were provided temporary lodging, food, water, medical service while awaiting transportation to their next location. (U.S. Airman 1st Class photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 09:10 Photo ID: 6824170 VIRIN: 210906-F-LO621-1250 Resolution: 4645x3097 Size: 1.02 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Processes Outbound Afghan Evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.