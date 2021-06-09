NATO Processes Outbound Afghan Evacuees

Belgian and Canadian service members hand out masks before evacuees are processed for a departure flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2021. North Atlantic Treaty Organization supports evacuation and relocation efforts for Afghan evacuees to a safe and secure environment. (U.S. Airman 1st Class photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
