A Spanish service member prepares evacuees for a departure flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of Afghan evacuees. (U.S. Airman 1st Class photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6824207
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-LO621-1203
|Resolution:
|4057x2705
|Size:
|692.15 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Processes Outbound Afghan Evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
