Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 27, 2021) - Lt. Katelynn Glisson, of Preventive Medicine at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, speaks with public health officials by phone. Glisson, a native of Verndale, Minnesota, says, “As leaders in public health it is so important that we continue to educate our community on why preventive measures, such as vaccinations, are our best defense against many deadly diseases.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

