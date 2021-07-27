Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 27, 2021) - Lt. Katelynn Glisson, of Preventive Medicine at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, speaks with public health officials by phone. Glisson, a native of Verndale, Minnesota, says, “As leaders in public health it is so important that we continue to educate our community on why preventive measures, such as vaccinations, are our best defense against many deadly diseases.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

