Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay independent duty corpsman

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Chief Hospital Corpsman Allan Whitney, an independent duty corpsman assigned to the USS Rhode Island (SSBN-740), checks a sailor’s vitals during a routine visit at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay. Whitney, a native of Kopperl, Texas, says, “As a submarine independent duty corpsman, I am responsible for the medical and dental needs of all sailors while underway.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

