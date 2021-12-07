KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Chief Hospital Corpsman Allan Whitney, an independent duty corpsman assigned to the USS Rhode Island (SSBN-740), checks a sailor’s vitals during a routine visit at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay. Whitney, a native of Kopperl, Texas, says, “As a submarine independent duty corpsman, I am responsible for the medical and dental needs of all sailors while underway.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6824160
|VIRIN:
|210712-N-QA097-051
|Resolution:
|1784x1456
|Size:
|432.92 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay independent duty corpsman [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
