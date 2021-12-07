Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay independent duty corpsman [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay independent duty corpsman

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Chief Hospital Corpsman Allan Whitney, an independent duty corpsman assigned to the USS Rhode Island (SSBN-740), checks a sailor’s vitals during a routine visit at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay. Whitney, a native of Kopperl, Texas, says, “As a submarine independent duty corpsman, I am responsible for the medical and dental needs of all sailors while underway.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 08:56
    Photo ID: 6824160
    VIRIN: 210712-N-QA097-051
    Resolution: 1784x1456
    Size: 432.92 KB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay independent duty corpsman [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay health benefits advisor
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay independent duty corpsman
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    independent duty corpsman
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT