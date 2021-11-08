Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stepping Up to the Plate: NNSY Cold Spray Team Performs Emergent Repair for PSNS & IMF in Record Time [Image 3 of 3]

    Stepping Up to the Plate: NNSY Cold Spray Team Performs Emergent Repair for PSNS &amp; IMF in Record Time

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From Left to Right: Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Jeff Brittingham, Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Tim Holland, Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Sterling Slaughter, Code 930 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Technician Sean Schuffert, Shop 31 Cold Spray Supervisor Jim Wiseman, and Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Richard Smith.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Innovation
    Cold Spray

