Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Cold Spray Team was able to 3-D print a mockup of the actuator to practice the repair before operating on the part.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 07:24
|Photo ID:
|6824066
|VIRIN:
|210811-N-YO710-002
|Resolution:
|3687x5530
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stepping Up to the Plate: NNSY Cold Spray Team Performs Emergent Repair for PSNS & IMF in Record Time [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stepping Up to the Plate: NNSY Cold Spray Team Performs Emergent Repair for PSNS & IMF in Record Time
