Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 07:24 Photo ID: 6824066 VIRIN: 210811-N-YO710-002 Resolution: 3687x5530 Size: 6.31 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Stepping Up to the Plate: NNSY Cold Spray Team Performs Emergent Repair for PSNS & IMF in Record Time [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.