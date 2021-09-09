Stepping Up to the Plate: NNSY Cold Spray Team Performs Emergent Repair for PSNS & IMF in Record Time

Photo By Shelby West | From Left to Right: Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Jeff Brittingham, Shop 31 Cold Spray...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | From Left to Right: Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Jeff Brittingham, Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Tim Holland, Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Sterling Slaughter, Code 930 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Technician Sean Schuffert, Shop 31 Cold Spray Supervisor Jim Wiseman, and Shop 31 Cold Spray Machinist Richard Smith. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.



Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Cold Spray Team was recently called upon to assist Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) with an emergent repair for the USS Seawolf (SSN 21) availability. A hydraulic actuator was in need of repair and required a quick turnaround to support the vessel’s schedule. Without the ability to perform a traditional repair method in the required timeline, PSNS & IMF turned to NNSY’s Cold Spray Team for help.



“Without the facilities established to perform the repair themselves, Puget reached out to us as well as the vendor to see what worked best. In order to avoid fully contracting the work out, we jumped at the chance to assist in performing the cold spray repair,” said Mechanical Group’s (Code 930) Inside Machine Shop (Shop 31) Cold Spray Supervisor Jim Wiseman. “We began to look into the challenges that would come along with the job and prepared for the actuator’s arrival, determining how we would be able to mask the part to ensure we were able to cold spray the areas needed without spraying the areas it didn’t.”



The location on the actuator that needed to be repaired presented challenges to the NNSY team as they devised a plan to mask a series of interconnected bores to protect them during the cold spray process. PSNS & IMF sent the drawings of the part in question ahead of time allowing the team a head start on the repair process while the actual component was shipped.



“Our biggest hurdle was planning out everything before the actual actuator arrived. We were able to utilize the help of Nuclear Continuous Training Development (CTD) Coordinator Kyle Cooper and the provided drawings to develop a 3-D printed mockup of the part before it arrived at the shipyard,” said Computer Integrated Manufacturing Technician Sean Schuffert. “We were then able to practice cold spray on the mockup, trying different techniques until we came up with the best way to conduct the repair efficiently.” The 3-D printed mockup allowed for the cold spray team to start the process of programming the robot as well as develop a masking strategy while a metal mockup was being fabricated.



Cold Spray Machinist Tim Holland added, “We were also using a brand new turntable within the cold spray booth for the repair so having the mockup truly helped us save time and ensured we got the job done right the first time to best serve PSNS & IMF with what they needed.”



With using these innovative technologies to repair the actuator, the NNSY Cold Spray Team was able to complete the job in two weeks, a new record for the team whose previous average was four weeks to develop the repair procedure and execute the repair. In addition, during the repair, PSNS & IMF discovered another actuator from the Seawolf in need of the same repair. NNSY was able to conduct this second repair one week after the previous repair was completed. With these repairs in place, PSNS & IMF was able to complete the availability.



“This was a win for the team and NNSY as a whole, utilizing multiple innovative technologies to get the job done so we can service the Fleet,” said Submarine and Piping Mechanical (Code 265) Branch Head and NNSY Cold Spray Lead Dan Stanley. “The team met the challenges head on and developed solutions to ensure we could deliver the components back to the customer as quickly as possible. The NNSY Cold Spray Team will leverage the lessons learned from this fast paced repair execution towards future cold spray repairs.”



Holland said, “At the end of the day we’re all in this together. Whenever our shipyard brothers and sisters need help, we’re going to be the first ones to step up and help out. We’re always ready to assist, no matter the job.”