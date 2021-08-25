Coast Guard Cutters Kukui, Elm, and Anthony Petit moored at Coast Guard Station Juneau to participate in the 2021 Buoy Tender Round-up. The event allows the crewmembers to practice the critical skills they have learned on the job, complete training, conduct maintenance, and build camaraderie. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Andrew Sinclair
|08.25.2021
|09.08.2021 18:18
|6823485
|210825-G-G0271-386
|4000x3000
|5.54 MB
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|3
|1
