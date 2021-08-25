Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buoy Tender Round-up [Image 5 of 5]

    Buoy Tender Round-up

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Cutters Kukui, Elm, and Anthony Petit moored at Coast Guard Station Juneau to participate in the 2021 Buoy Tender Round-up. The event allows the crewmembers to practice the critical skills they have learned on the job, complete training, conduct maintenance, and build camaraderie. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Andrew Sinclair

    IMAGE INFO

