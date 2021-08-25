Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics [Image 3 of 5]

    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crewmember throwing lines in a line tossing event at the Buoy Tender Roundup, August 25, 2021. They had to stand at the white line and toss the throw line to Oscar to score. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6823483
    VIRIN: 210825-G-QU455-005
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black hull
    Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round Up
    BTR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT