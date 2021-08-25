Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics

Crewmember throwing lines in a line tossing event at the Buoy Tender Roundup, August 25, 2021. They had to stand at the white line and toss the throw line to Oscar to score. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

Date Taken: 08.25.2021
Location: JUNEAU, AK, US
by PO3 Alexandria Preston