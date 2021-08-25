Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics

Crewmember throwing lines in a line tossing event at the Buoy Tender Roundup, August 25, 2021. They had to stand at the white line and toss the throw line to Oscar to score. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 18:20
|Photo ID:
|6823483
|VIRIN:
|210825-G-QU455-005
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
