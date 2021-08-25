Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics [Image 4 of 5]

    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Buoy Tender Roundup participants engage in the tug-of-war event, August 25, 2021. These games allowed Coast Guard Cutters Kukui, Elm, and Anthony Petit crews to practice the critical skills they have learned on the job, and build camaraderie. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6823484
    VIRIN: 210825-G-QU455-011
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round-up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black hull
    Olympics
    Buoy Tender Round Up
    BTR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT