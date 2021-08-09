Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Soviak's Remains Arrive in Cleveland, Ohio [Image 2 of 2]

    HM3 Soviak's Remains Arrive in Cleveland, Ohio

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    210908-N-AT101-6584 (Sept. 8, 2021) CLEVELAND, Ohio — An honor detail of U.S. Navy Sailors renders honors while receiving the remains of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, a Berlin Heights, Ohio native, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sept. 8, 2021. Soviak, who was killed Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Allies Refuge, was awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge for his brave service while deployed to Afghanistan with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 17:51
    VIRIN: 210908-N-AT101-6584
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Hometown: BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM3 Soviak's Remains Arrive in Cleveland, Ohio [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HM3 Soviak's Remains Arrive in Cleveland, Ohio
    HM3 Soviak's Remains Arrive in Cleveland, Ohio

    US Navy
    HM3 Soviak
    remains returned

