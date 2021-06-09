HM3 Soviak's Remains Arrive in Cleveland, Ohio

210908-N-AT101-6578 (Sept. 8, 2021) CLEVELAND, Ohio — An honor detail of U.S. Navy Sailors renders honors while receiving the remains of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, a Berlin Heights, Ohio native, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sept. 8, 2021. Soviak, who was killed Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Allies Refuge, was awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge for his brave service while deployed to Afghanistan with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

