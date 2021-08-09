Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Roof Install [Image 2 of 3]

    Blue Roof Install

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    USACE contractors in New Orleans install reinforced plastic sheeting today for the first home to benefit from Operation #BlueRoof since Hurricane #Ida. The program, managed by USACE for FEMA, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (Photo by Carol Vernon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

