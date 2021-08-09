Blue Roof Install

USACE contractors in New Orleans install reinforced plastic sheeting today for the first home to benefit from Operation #BlueRoof since Hurricane #Ida. The program, managed by USACE for
FEMA, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (Photo by Carol Vernon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6823211
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-FL476-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
