Blue Roof Pre-Inspection

USACE Personnel perform a pre-inspection of a house prior to USACE contractors in New Orleans install reinforced plastic sheeting as part of Operation Blue Roof . The program, managed by USACE for FEMA, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made, and stands up better to the elements than homeowner installed tarps. (Photo by Carol Vernon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6823213
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-FL476-1004
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|721.87 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
