    Chaplain Briefing [Image 3 of 3]

    Chaplain Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    Base, Squadron, and Group Commanders along with other members attend an informational breakfast hosted by the Chapel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 30, 2021. The purpose of this breakfast was to inform commanders about the new changes in AFI 52-201. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

