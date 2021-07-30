Chaplain Briefing

Base, Squadron, and Group Commanders along with other members attend an informational breakfast hosted by the Chapel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 30, 2021. This is a brand new instruction that did not exist previously and there is a learning curve associated with it which is the main reason for the implementation of the Religious Resolution Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

