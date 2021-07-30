Base, Squadron, and Group Commanders along with other members attend an informational breakfast hosted by the Chapel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 30, 2021. Chaplain Leonard goes through slides, and answers questions about the new policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6822900
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-WG544-1004
|Resolution:
|900x600
|Size:
|302.06 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Briefing [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT