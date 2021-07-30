Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Briefing

    Chaplain Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    Base, Squadron, and Group Commanders along with other members attend an informational breakfast hosted by the Chapel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 30, 2021. Chaplain Leonard goes through slides, and answers questions about the new policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

