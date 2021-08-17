Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. service members establish POW/MIA table in Iraq [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. service members establish POW/MIA table in Iraq

    IRAQ

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. service members and civilian contractors participate in a ceremony to establish a prisoner of war/missing in action table at a dining facility on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Aug. 17, 2021. The POW/MIA table is a military tradition dating back to the Vietnam War; each of the items on the place setting symbolize a piece of the story for service members who are POW/MIA. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 08:10
    Photo ID: 6822264
    VIRIN: 210817-Z-BW348-0082
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service members establish POW/MIA table in Iraq [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    POW
    MIA
    Iraq

