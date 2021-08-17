U.S. service members and civilian contractors participate in a ceremony to establish a prisoner of war/missing in action table at a dining facility on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Aug. 17, 2021. The POW/MIA table is a military tradition dating back to the Vietnam War; each of the items on the place setting symbolize a piece of the story for service members who are POW/MIA. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6822264
|VIRIN:
|210817-Z-BW348-0082
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. service members establish POW/MIA table in Iraq [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
