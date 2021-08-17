U.S. service members establish POW/MIA table in Iraq

Master Sgt. Douglass Kruse, of Johnston, Iowa, participates in a ceremony to establish a prisoner of war/missing in action table at a dining facility on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Aug. 17, 2021. The POW/MIA table is a military tradition dating back to the Vietnam War; each of the items on the place setting symbolize a piece of the story for service members who are POW/MIA. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

