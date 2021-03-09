U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Hardeman, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group vice commander, is sprayed with water after he exits an E-3 Sentry at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. Hardeman was celebrated as it was his final flight at ADAB, and in the same mission, he passed 8,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:54 Photo ID: 6822258 VIRIN: 210903-F-VZ160-1004 Resolution: 7388x5277 Size: 43.09 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.