    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Hardeman, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group vice commander, is sprayed with water after he exits an E-3 Sentry at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. Hardeman was celebrated as it was his final flight at ADAB, and in the same mission, he passed 8,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:54
    Photo ID: 6822258
    VIRIN: 210903-F-VZ160-1004
    Resolution: 7388x5277
    Size: 43.09 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    380 AEW
    Al Dhafra Air Base

