U.S. Airmen watch in wait of Lt. Col. Brian Hardeman, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group vice commander, to exit an E-3 Sentry on the flightline at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. Hardeman spent the last year at ADAB helping lead the operations group and during this flight, surpassed 8,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 07:53
|Photo ID:
|6822255
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-VZ160-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|31.63 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment
