A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron, piloted by Lt. Col. Brian Hardeman, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group vice commander, is marshaled onto the flightline at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 07:53
|Photo ID:
|6822254
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-VZ160-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|33.59 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT