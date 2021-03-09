A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron, piloted by Lt. Col. Brian Hardeman, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group vice commander, is marshaled onto the flightline at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:53 Photo ID: 6822254 VIRIN: 210903-F-VZ160-1001 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 33.59 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.