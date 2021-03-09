Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 1 of 6]

    Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron, piloted by Lt. Col. Brian Hardeman, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group vice commander, is marshaled onto the flightline at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:53
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, Sentry pilot crosses 8,000 flight hour mark concluding year-long deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

