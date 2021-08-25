Notes and Bullets for Decoration and 1206

• There was a total of 403 cases/residents in camp Q/I for the month of July, the largest in the AOR.

• The initial capacity for camp I was 25 beds but was surged to 150.

• EMDG’s case incident rate went from 0 to 720% (based on ADAB’s population and the number of cases that occur)

• By the time we handed the camp over there was a 700% case reduction from Mid-July peek

• Most illness cases in the history of ADAB all at once (not just covid related)

• Responsible for approx. $405,734.00 worth of upgrades and improvements to the camps. (not including man hours. Equipment only

a. ECES $329,066

b. ECS $22,668

c. From Wing CC $54,000

• we had a total of 402 cases this summer at I, and over 400 personnel in quarantine between self q and camp q

• At the height of it all I want to say around the 12-14th of July?:

Camp Q was 90

Camp I was 159

(those are on the same day too)







Al Dhafra Air Base, AFCENT, UAE, HC-130J, Combat King II; Afghanevacuation; CENTCOM; 380AEW





ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to forward deploy to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation, Aug 25, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to forward deploy to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation, Aug 25, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)