    ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations [Image 6 of 6]

    ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Notes and Bullets for Decoration and 1206
    MSgt Stumpf / SSgt Turner


    • There was a total of 403 cases/residents in camp Q/I for the month of July, the largest in the AOR.
    • The initial capacity for camp I was 25 beds but was surged to 150.
    • EMDG’s case incident rate went from 0 to 720% (based on ADAB’s population and the number of cases that occur)
    • By the time we handed the camp over there was a 700% case reduction from Mid-July peek
    • Most illness cases in the history of ADAB all at once (not just covid related)
    • Responsible for approx. $405,734.00 worth of upgrades and improvements to the camps. (not including man hours. Equipment only
    a. ECES $329,066
    b. ECS $22,668
    c. From Wing CC $54,000
    • we had a total of 402 cases this summer at I, and over 400 personnel in quarantine between self q and camp q
    • At the height of it all I want to say around the 12-14th of July?:
    Camp Q was 90
    Camp I was 159
    (those are on the same day too)



    Al Dhafra Air Base, AFCENT, UAE, HC-130J, Combat King II; Afghanevacuation; CENTCOM; 380AEW


    ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to forward deploy to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation, Aug 25, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:25
    Photo ID: 6822244
    VIRIN: 210825-Z-BR512-1017
    Resolution: 7551x5034
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    UAE
    AFCENT
    HC-130J
    380AEW
    Combat King II
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Afghanevacuation

