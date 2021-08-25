U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, board a bus that will take them to an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to forward deploy to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation, Aug 25, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:25 Photo ID: 6822241 VIRIN: 210825-Z-BR512-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.54 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.