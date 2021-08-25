Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations [Image 1 of 6]

    ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to forward deploy to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation, Aug 25, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Airmen forward deploy to support noncombatant evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

