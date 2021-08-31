Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) leadership talk with a British sailor during a tour of the H.M.S. Brocklesby at the Port of Djibouti, Aug. 31, 2021. Service members from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, were invited to tour the H.M.S. Brocklesby while it was at the port. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:30 Photo ID: 6822225 VIRIN: 210831-Z-VY191-0099 Resolution: 4378x2919 Size: 927.33 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.