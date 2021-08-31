Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham [Image 7 of 8]

    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham

    DJIBOUTI

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), gives a coin to a British sailor after a tour of the H.M.S. Brocklesby at the Port of Djibouti, Aug. 31, 2021. Service members from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, were invited to tour the H.M.S. Brocklesby while it was at the port. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:30
    Photo ID: 6822226
    VIRIN: 210831-Z-VY191-0111
    Resolution: 4433x2955
    Size: 860.16 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham
    CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    cldj

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT