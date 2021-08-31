CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives a coin from a British sailor after a tour of the H.M.S. Brocklesby at the Port of Djibouti, Aug. 31, 2021. Service members from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, were invited to tour the H.M.S. Brocklesby while it was at the port. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)

