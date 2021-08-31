U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives a coin from a British sailor after a tour of the H.M.S. Brocklesby at the Port of Djibouti, Aug. 31, 2021. Service members from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, were invited to tour the H.M.S. Brocklesby while it was at the port. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 07:31
|Photo ID:
|6822227
|VIRIN:
|210831-Z-VY191-0118
|Resolution:
|5569x3713
|Size:
|851.55 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA commander visits H.M.S Brocklesby, H.M.S Shoreham [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
