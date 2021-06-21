Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a mass casualty exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a mass casualty exercise

    JORDAN

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Patrick Short, Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Jennings, Sgt. Mishael Redenbaugh, Maj. Shane Alford, Sgt. Michael Tryon, Sgt. John Cancelada and Sgt. Bailey Parde finish up their mass casualty exercise with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade while deployed to the Central Command area of responsibility

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 06:50
    This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a mass casualty exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS

    MASCAL:mass casualty:130th:130th FAB:130th Field Artillery Brigade

