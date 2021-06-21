Sgt. Mishael Redenbaugh provides care to a simulated casualty during the 130th Field Artillery Brigade mass casualty exercise in Jordan
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 06:50
|Photo ID:
|6822215
|VIRIN:
|210621-A-LX415-692
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a mass casualty exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
