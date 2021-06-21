Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a mass casualty exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a mass casualty exercise

    JORDAN

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Michael Tryon and Sgt. John Cancelada conduct simulated medical care during the 130th Field Artillery Brigade mass casualty exercise

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021
