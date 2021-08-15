Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces celebrate Polish holiday [Image 1 of 3]

    Coalition Forces celebrate Polish holiday

    IRAQ

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Senior leaders from the militaries of six different Coalition Forces attend a Polish Armed Forces Day ceremony at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 15, 2021. The Polish contingent hosted dozens of guests at the ceremony, followed by a traditional Polish meal to honor the victory of the Polish Armed Forces at the Battle of Warsaw. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces celebrate Polish holiday [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Coalition Forces
    Iraq
    Polish Armed Forces Day

